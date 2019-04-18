Aviation Ministry details why Kotoka is not for sale

Share

Kotoka International Airport is Ghana's largest airport.

The Aviation Ministry insists that claims made by the Minority to outsource management of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) are untrue.

In a press statement released to the media Wednesday evening, the Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry confirmed that the Government of Ghana will maintain ownership of the airport, although there have been talks to partner with another operator to provide management and financial support.

“Cabinet has not been requested, neither has the Ministry of Aviation submitted a Cabinet Memorandum recommending approval for the privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport,” the statement reads. “The general public is hereby entreated to disregard news of privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport.”

Earlier this week, multiple reports surfaced revealing that there had been a proposal to sell KIA to Tav Airport Holding Company Limited, a private Turkish airport operator.

According to the Minority, the Aviation Ministry received the proposal “to help bring about the physical development of the airport enclave.”

And on Tuesday, a Ministry spokesperson said “the participation of the private sector will bring about the needed equity investment for the transformation of the sector thereby making the KIA achieve competitive status within the West African Sub-Region and the continent as a whole.”

Two days later, a press statement from the same Ministry notes that the Sector Minister has not yet been advised on what the best available options are in regards to ownership of KIA.

“A broader consultation with key stakeholders in the sector will be part of the internal considerations in due course if an appropriate option is agreed,” the statement continues

In 2016, KIA underwent a massive overhaul including the construction of Terminal 3, a five-level spread stretching across 45,000 metres of land. The terminal can handle up to 1,250 passengers at a time, comes equipped with three business lounges, large retail spaces, seven air bridges and can hold more than 700 cars.

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) currently manages all airports in Ghana including Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Kumasi Airport, Tamale Airport, Sunyani Airport, Ho Airport and the WA Airstrip.

Read the entire statement below:

The Ministry of Aviation has taken note that initial internal considerations of a possible management model for the Kotoka International Airport to enhance its value, performance and international competitiveness, has been leaked and misconstrued to the general public as a plan by the Government of Ghana to privatize or sell the Kotoka International Airport.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry of Aviation wishes to inform the general public that:

The Ministry has no plans whatsoever to recommend, neither does the Government of Ghana have plans to approve a privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport. Cabinet has not been requested, neither has the Ministry of Aviation submitted a Cabinet Memorandum recommending approval for the privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport. What indeed the Ministry is considering is an offer to partner with Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to provide management services to manage the financial and operational functions for the development of the GACL.

The Honorable Sector Minister is yet to be appropriately advised on best available options in response to the offer being made, after which Cabinet may be requested to approve a recommended option if one is agreed upon. A broader consultation with key stakeholders in the sector will be part of the internal considerations in due course if an appropriate option is agreed

The Ministry is committed to protecting the assets of all institutions under its purview including the GACL whilst enhancing their value for the betterment of the aviation sector.

The Ministry wishes to reiterate that the best practices for the management of the Industry will be the focus of all its decisions and actions at all times.