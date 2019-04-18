VIDEO: NHIS target; Hit or miss?

Share

According to the World Health Organization, 12% of the world’s population spends more than 10% of their income on health expenses, a situation it deems unacceptable.

JoyBusiness takes a look at one of the nation’s social intervention programs for the health sector, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and its effectiveness in attaining Healthcare for low-income earners.

Karen Dodoo visited Old Fadama, a slum in Accra, popular for head porters popularly known as Kayayei, who most of have migrated to Accra in search of greener pastures. The aim was to access the effectiveness of the pro-poor scheme to low-income earners.

One of such ladies, a 24-year-old and mother, Hamdzie Abubakar shared her story of how spending on accommodation, feeding and healthcare has made it impossible to save toward her dream of continuing her education.

Although Hamdzie has a National health insurance card, she isn’t moved to renew her subscription as she feels the card is not so effective.

