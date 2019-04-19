Airports Company considers reserving Terminal 2 for home-based carrier

Share

Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited says they are considering reserving the Kotoka International Airport Terminal 2 for the home-based carrier.

This comes on the back of concerns that the facility which is currently underutilised due with just 2 airlines using the huge edifice.

Up until September last year when domestic airlines were moved to the Terminal 2, it was used for international and long haul flights.

The facility has the capacity to handle up to 750 passengers an hour but following the changes, concerns have been raised about the facility being underutilised.

Responding to the issue, Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited Yaw Kwakwa said, there are plans to use the terminal as operating base for the home-based carrier.

“We are looking at a number of ways to make the facility profitable but as you are aware we have the home-based carrier coming on soon so we are considering making terminal two their main operating base.

“All over the world, airlines have their hubs so we want to make Terminal 2 a sort of hub for the home-based carrier. But that's not for certain because there are a number of issues we are also considering,” he said.

Mr Kwakwa further noted that works were ongoing at the Terminal 1 for it to be used for private jet servicing by a new investor, MacDan Shipping Company Limited.

An agreement was signed with a private investor to use the facility for logistical purposes and so the work is ongoing, he said.