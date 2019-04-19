GNPC Foundation produces best ever local rice

Share

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) foundation has undertaken a rice farm project to help produce the best local rice which meets the Ghana Standard Authority’s (FDA) standards.



According to the Executive Director, Dominic Eduah (PhD), the project is aimed at increasing local rice production for export.



He added that, the rice farm project also intends to adopt a long-term solutions to enable the government achieve its sub-sector goal of becoming self-sufficient in rice production and to improve the livelihood of farmers.





Donating some of the rice to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy, Mr. Eduah praised the farmers for a successful crop season.



The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi lauded the initiative and urged the farmers to do their best to reduce rice importation by increasing their production to help achieve the “Ghana beyond aid” agenda.