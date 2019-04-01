BoG’s Monetary Policy Committee keeps policy rate at 16%

Share

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has kept its policy rate unchanged.

The bank left its key lending rate to commercial banks at 16 per cent.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr Ernest Addison said the decision was taken because threats to growth outlook and inflation have been slightly contained, despite some challenges.

This is the first time in this year that the Bank of Ghana has kept the rate after its first huge reduction for January this year.

Dr Addison said, “The Committee observed that there risks to the outlook which would have to be monitored very closely. Overcoming these risks would require vigilance and time-consistent policy actions. “

He added, “For example, in the energy sector, large foreign exchange payment for excess capacity associated with the take or pay power-purchase agreements which have contributed to higher demand for foreign exchange will have to be managed urgently. Also, the venerability associated with high non-resident holding of domestic debt which possess a significant risk to the fiscal consolidation process, debt dynamics and the Bank of Ghana’s efforts at building reserve buffers should be addressed.”

According to Dr Addison, “The Committee was of the view that the Monetary Committee’s stand is relatively tight and real interest rates in Ghana are comparatively high. The Committee will closely monitor developments in the coming months and would not hesitate to take immediate and decisive action including a tighter monetary policy stance should these risks materialized and threaten to dislodge the disinflation process.”

Cedi’s depreciation

According Dr. Addison “A confluence of factors accounted for the depreciation in the first quarter of 2019. First, seasonal pressures that recur in the first quarter of every year on the back of foreign exchange demand by importers and corporates to pay off their fourth quarter imports, as well as repatriate profits and dividends.”

“This, coupled with sentiments over the economic outlook after the completion of the IMF-supported ECF programme and its implications for the next election cycle, fuelled pressures on the foreign exchange market.”

