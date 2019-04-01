CalBank receives Most Improved and Compliant Taxpayer Award

CalBank receives Most Improved and Compliant Taxpayer Award
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 01-04-2019 Time: 07:04:25:am
Share

The Ghana Revenue Authority has named CalBank the Most Improved and Compliant Taxpayer for the year 2018 under the Large Taxpayer Office Silver Category at its Annual GRA Staff and Stakeholders awards night.

The award is in recognition of the Bank’s remarkable contribution to domestic revenue mobilization, compliance with tax laws and employment generation.

Speaking on the recognition, the CEO/Managing Director of the Bank, Frank Adu Jnr, affirmed that CalBank has always remained a good corporate citizen and will continue to meet its tax and other regulatory obligations as a commitment to its stakeholders.

The GRA has over the years acknowledged and appreciated taxpayers and business owners who have contributed immensely towards revenue mobilization in the country.


