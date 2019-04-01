General Electric appoints Sulemana Abubakar as Ghana CEO

Share

Sulemana Abubakar is also GE Africa’s Chief Information Office

General Electric has announced the appointment of Sulemana Abubakar (Abu) as the Chief Executive Officer for GE Ghana. In this position, Abu will play a pivotal role in steering the next phase of strategy and growth for GE in Ghana.

Based in Accra, Abu will lead the development of diverse programs with public and private sector projects and partnerships in Ghana.

Commenting on the appointment, Farid Fezoua, President and CEO, General Electric Africa, reiterated GE’s commitment to work together with governments and private sector in order to develop public-private partnerships and sustainable outcome-based solutions.

“Localization is about physically being where the customer is to ensure quality delivery on complex projects, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions while empowering decision-making at a local level, ultimately bringing growth opportunities to all of the stakeholders. We believe that the appointment of Abu is a further step in making our Africa vision a reality. We are also glad to bring on board someone with the experience and passion required to drive our growth in this region,” he said.

Abu joined General Electric in 2004 and brings on board more than 27 years of experience in establishing and directing global project teams, including planning and deploying business systems in the pharmaceutical and banking sectors and across both developed and developing markets. He holds a BS in Civil Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology and an MBA from Imperial College, University of London. Abu will continue to be based in Ghana. Abu will be a part of the Africa Leadership Team.

“I am very excited to take on this role leading GE’s growth in Ghana. We see enormous opportunities for GE. I look forward to working with our business leaders, colleagues and customers to ensure GE’s continued growth and success in Ghana” said Sulemana Abubakar.

Partnership with Governments and local companies form a very important part of GE’s growth in Ghana and across the continent. Through these collaborations, GE has made significant investments to develop infrastructure projects, including sustainable energy solutions, provision of state-of-the-art oil & gas infrastructure as well as improve access to quality healthcare.