Ghana's first online gift registry launches May 1

Ghanaians would come May 2019, enjoy the services of buying and delivering gifts to loved ones at the comfort of a click of a button as mygiftlogi.com is set to launch.
According to owners of the portal, it comes in handy to do away with instances of one receiving unwanted gifts or having to return gifts they ordered online.
“Our gift registry allows you to create an account, set up a wish list, select items from the website to add to the wish list and then share it [wish list] with your event guests who can then purchase your gift items and have them wrapped and delivered either directly to you or to them [loved ones] with a customized note,” says the CEO of mygiftlogi.com Elizabeth Tay.
She says the portal could be used for any event where gifting is appropriate.
“This covers birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, baby showers, bridal parties, house warming parties and funerals among others,” Ms Tay indicated.
Mygiftlogi.com essentially targets event hosts who would like to communicate their gift wish list to their guests ahead of their events.
The e-commerce website launches on May 1, 2019, and it is the first in Ghana and is expected to serve Ghana and the sub-region.
