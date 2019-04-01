Russia airline co-owner dies in private plane crash

The co-owner of Russia's second biggest airline died when her private plane crashed in Germany, the firm says.
Natalia Fileva, one of Russia's richest women and the major shareholder in S7, also known as Siberia Airlines, died when the plane crashed while landing at Egelsbach airport near Frankfurt.
Another passenger and the pilot also died in the crash, German media quoted local authorities as saying.
The cause of the crash has not yet been identified, S7 said.
The private jet was flying from Cannes in France. It disappeared from radars at 13:22 GMT (15:22 local time), according to flight tracker Flightradar24.
Ms Fileva, 55, had wealth valued at $600m (£460m) according to Forbes magazine.
"The S7 Group holding team expresses deepest condolences to the family and significant others," the company said.
Russian and international authorities would investigate the crash, S7 added.
Meanwhile, two other people died when a police vehicle travelling to the scene of the crash collided with another car near the airport. The three police officers in the police car suffered serious injuries, DPA reported.
S7 is the main competitor in Russia to Aeroflot. It has 96 aircraft that fly to 181 cities and towns in 26 countries, the company's website says.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- GIPC assures of speedy streamlining Of Ghana's business regulations
- Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
- Samsung warns its profits will drop 60% as smartphone demand slumps
- Total Petroleum paves way for better energy with its 4th solar-powered station
- Energy sector needs astute financial management – Alex Mould
- Ghanaians can now file tax returns online with iTaPS
- PDS releases list of areas to experience power outages on Saturday
- Daystar Power expands to Ghana, opens first office in Accra
- State of Economy: Decide on the facts, not the politics - Economist admonishes
- Boeing's CEO just made a truly stunning announcement about the company's grounded 737 MAX aircraft
- Training sessions underway for Betway Fintech Challenge
- Poor management collapsing power sector - John Jinapor
- Ghana has lowest import duty on vehicles in Sub-Saharan Africa - Fitch
- BOST staff back MD; condemn ‘internal saboteurs’
- NASTAG pushes for private sector participation in provision of agric inputs