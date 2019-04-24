Ghanaian based startup, Jumeni launches software for waste management

Share

Jumeni founders

​Jumeni Technologies​, a Ghanaian-based software company specialising in cloud-based field service management solutions, Wednesday announced the launch of its flagship product for the waste management industry.

Jumeni’s platform is designed to increase the productivity of field workers, and improve customer service, by digitising data collection and offering access to more efficient payment options.

The platform includes field apps which connect workers in the field with back office and systems to reduce paper-based and administrative processes and improve accuracy.

It was founded in 2018 by Eyram Amedzor, Kevin Gawo and Emmanuel Oduro, who graduated from the ​ MEST Africa ​entrepreneurial training program in Accra.

The idea came from their experience working with waste companies in Ghana.

Speaking to Myjoyonlie.com, CEO, Amedzor stated, “we believe software has a role to play in keeping our environment clean and sustainable. The waste sector is one of the biggest and most important industries but has seen little advancement in technology.”

“This is because waste management is complex. People, processes and technology must work seamlessly for these companies to effectively optimize their productivity, customer service and revenue.

“That’s why we designed a comprehensive platform to specifically address needs across waste management organizations, and believe we can accommodate any waste and recycling business.”

The team, over the past months, piloted the platform with companies operating in Tema and Kaneshie and has seen significant results, demonstrating an increase in revenue and operational efficiency.

Jumeni’s solutions provide field personnel and revenue collectors with tools built for any mobile phone. Its back-office functions are built on a flexible, cloud-based architecture that enables managers to connect at any time and from anywhere.



Software dashboard

Jumeni’s payment software makes it possible to process cash payments in the field efficiently and allows customers to pay to companies directly using Mobile Money and payment cards. The platform also provides a portal for customers to access personalised services from their service provider.

Jumeni will initially offer 20 prepackaged dashboards with metrics based on industry standards. The predesigned dashboards contain key indicators, including field worker performance, work progress, bins lifted and more.

It is currently available in Ghana, with plans to expand to Kenya and Nigeria in the near future.