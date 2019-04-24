Huawei records 8% profit in Q1 of 2019

Huawei says its business results for the first quarter of 2019 generated $26.776 billion in revenue, an increase of 39% year-on-year.
The company's net profit margin in Q1 2019 was about 8%, slightly higher than in the same period last year.
Huawei maintained its focus on ICT infrastructure and smart devices and continued to boost the efficiency and quality of its operations, which has helped contribute to its solid performance in Q1 2019.
According to Huawei, 2019 will be a year of large-scale deployment of 5G around the world, meaning that Huawei's Carrier Business Group has unprecedented opportunities for growth.
By the end of March 2019, Huawei had signed 40 commercial contracts for 5G with leading global carriers and had shipped more than 70,000 5G base stations to markets around the world.
Also in Q1 2019, Huawei's Enterprise Business Group launched its Digital Platform and its new "Huawei Inside" strategy.
Huawei is committed to building the foundations of a digital China and the core of a digital world by delivering the Digital Platform along with ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligence.
Huawei's Enterprise Business Group also deployed the world's first 5G-enabled Wi-Fi 6 access point. As of the end of Q1 2019, Huawei had shipped more Wi-Fi 6 products than any other company worldwide.
The firms Consumer Business Group continues to create value for consumers with its innovative products. Its core strategy is to deliver an intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios.
In Q1 2019, Huawei shipped 59 million smartphones.
In other business segments like PCs, wearables, and smart home, Huawei has been welcomed by global consumers for its leading, innovative products and superior user experiences.
