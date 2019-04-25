This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

Appolonia City celebrates clients, rewards loyal customers

Appolonia City celebrates clients, rewards loyal customers
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |AI
Date: 25-04-2019 Time: 01:04:41:pm
Share

Appolonia City recently held a fun-filled event to appreciate its clients for their investment in city-scale development.

It was also an occasion to launch a new members club that provides special benefits to buyers.

More than 125 clients took part in networking and a range of activities during the evening event. Appolonia City gave prizes to clients in categories such as a first tenant, first plot buyer, first home buyers and client with the most referrals.

Matthew Ansah, marketing and communications manager for Appolonia City, revealed the new name of the city’s clients – “Appolonians” – explaining that the company sees its clients as members of a prominent community of like-minded individuals.

“Appolonians are defined as people who choose a lifestyle of inclusivity, people who understand the value of living, working and playing in one community, like Appolonia City,” he said.

“We will shortly be introducing an Appolonian loyalty card with a range of rewards available.”

The Appolonia City community has over 500 homes completed, under construction or in development, offering houses and apartments for all incomes.

The inclusive city will be home to over 80,000 residents on completion, meaning that the Appolonians will become a distinct community.

Appolonian Philip Cobbinah expressed delight at the opportunity to meet new neighbours.

“It is wonderful to meet like-minded people and exciting to think that these people are also my neighbours,” Cobbinah said.

“We are all Appolonians, and I’m looking forward to the community growing over the next few years,” he said with joy.

Business Development Manager Kwabena Owusu-Adjei said Appolonia City is a company that cares and seeks to foster cordiality with clients and nurture the sense of community through interaction and networking.

He urged clients to start their home construction because the necessary infrastructure is in place.

“For landowners who have completed payments, it’s time to start preparing building plans or use our in-house plans,” Owusu-Adjei said. “We hope to see you all soon on site and living your dream at Appolonia City.”


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
The inside story of Aisha Huang: 'I watched her shoot a Ghanaian dead'
GhanaPostGPS requirement for ID card lands at Appeals court
Ghana may lose $30 billion oil find to Norwegian company
UK school principals to visit Accra in May

Latest Stories

Review LEAP to include healthful food stamps - Nutrition expert
Oil resources: Ghana risks Niger Delta situation if… - Expert
Ban import of medicines produced locally — Prof Adei
PDS announces more power outages to begin Friday, April 26
Minister orders reassignment of GHA Roads Toll Manager
Filipino man has been nailed to a cross every Good Friday for 33 years
Swedru Municipal guards assault case referred to ADR
'Salma Feeds' feeds 1000 children Easter Sunday

MOST POPULAR
Otumfuo@20: Ya-Na Mahama's arrival blocks Manhyia traffic
Takoradi kidnapped girls rescued?
Ghanaian firm offers to supply timber to rebuild Notre Dame
Living to 100: The chief Imam’s life through the years
Decomposing body of former High Court judge retrieved from residence

LIFESTYLE
Review LEAP to include healthful food stamps - Nutrition expert
ODD NEWS
Filipino man has been nailed to a cross every Good Friday for 33 years
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
What is 5G and what will it mean for you?
OBITUARY
Mrs. Wilhelmina Shirley Obed (née Mensah)
ELECTIONS
Videos of alleged irregularities in referendum fake -EC