Dynamax launches ‘Apotro’ App to boost travelling experience

A Ghanaian tech company, Dynamax Technology Company Ltd has launched a Mobile App – Apotro to boost the travelling experience of passengers across the country.

Apotro is not just a regular online travel agency but an enabler of the bus travel industry. The transparent prices, excellent customer service, accessibility, best seat guarantee but most importantly our 100% live bus ticket inventory is going to revolutionise the industry and would make the brand stand tall.

On the Apotro App, there is a travel insurance policy tool that clients could pick and subscribe to an insurance policy for emergency cases. With all these fantastic features on a single application, one can confidently say our service delivery is on the high level of customer satisfaction and also in line with our philosophy.

How is Apotro different?

Apotro has solved the age-old conventional ticketing system by creating a 100% real-time paperless bus ticket inventory system across Ghana and with this technology, clients get to:

- Choose Their Origin and Destination with dates.

- Choose from Our displayed type of buses and Transport operators.

- Choose the particular seat they wish to sit on the bus.

- Choose from the list of pickup bus stop locations provided. This feature is to serve clients who stay far from the bus terminals but could make it to a closer bus stop on the route of the bus.

- Confirm and Pay with Mobile Money and get your ticket after 10 secs by clicking on the ticket button.

- Be ready and on time to board the Bus at your chosen pick up location.

Developed by three young Ghanaian entrepreneurs, the Apotro App is on Google play store and Apple store.

The process was long and tedious but very effective which they hope would result in it becoming the life of the travel industry powering the major bus terminal operators in Ghana and beyond in the near future.

