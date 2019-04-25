Unemployment menace purely case of skills deficit – Prof. Baah Boateng

Share

Labor Economist and Head of the Economics Department at the University of Ghana, Prof. Baah Boateng

A Labor economist says Ghana’s unemployment situation is purely a case of skills deficit in the country.

Prof. Baah Boateng said there are jobs yet many lack employable skills to land these jobs.

In an exclusive interview with JoyBusiness, he argues the best way to deal with unemployment in Ghana is by first striking a difference between job creation and employment.

According to him, “there is a difference between jobs and employment. A job is an instant service to a temporary need. If I need my garden shaped, I indulge the service of a gardener – that’s not employment.”

CEO of the National Youth Authority, Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri, says new programs are being churned out by the National Youth Authority (NYA) to deal with the skills-deficit in Ghana’s employable population.

He told JoyBusiness “10,000 young Ghanaians in the informal sector will be engaged in a skills training program that will make them employable especially in the manufacturing sector”.

Unemployment remains a challenge to every country, especially developing economies like Ghana. With a burgeoning population 30 million and the fast-paced rate at which thousands graduate from various universities, it is quite obvious that the demand for jobs far outweighs the supply.

Information from Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Star Ghana, show that the National unemployment rate nearly tripled from 5.2 per cent in 2013 to 14.1 per cent in 2017.

Also, the International Labor Organization estimated that youth unemployment among 15 to 24-year-olds was 4.9 per cent.

To this end, successive governments have all come up with policy interventions to deal with the menace of Ghana’s youth not having jobs or employment. The question though is whether the challenge has been with the lack of jobs or unemployment.

