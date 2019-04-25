This window closes in 6 seconds

TEN FPSO shuts down for routine maintenance

Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 25-04-2019 Time: 12:04:42:pm
The TEN partners have announced the shutdown of the TEN FPSO Professor John Evans Attah Mills for routine maintenance.

This is in consultation with the Ministry of Energy and Ghana National Gas Company.

The routine shutdown began on Monday 22nd April and is intended to enable the completion of outstanding work scopes from the project phase.

According to a statement from Tullow Oil, “this routine shutdown is intended to enable the completion of outstanding work scopes from the project phase.

“In addition, the Operator, Tullow Ghana Limited, will carry out essential maintenance works, consistent with the facility’s design specification, to ensure ongoing reliability of the production process.”

“The shutdown is projected to last approximately two weeks and has been adequately planned to avoid any interruption of gas supply to the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC),” the statement added.

The shutdown ends on the 2nd of May, 2019.

TEN Partners include Tullow Ghana Limited, Kosmos Energy, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Anadarko Petroleum and PetroSA
 


