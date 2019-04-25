The TEN partners have announced the shutdown of the TEN FPSO Professor John Evans Attah Mills for routine maintenance.
This is in consultation with the Ministry of Energy and Ghana National Gas Company.
The routine shutdown began on Monday 22nd April and is intended to enable the completion of outstanding work scopes from the project phase.
According to a statement from Tullow Oil, “this routine shutdown is intended to enable the completion of outstanding work scopes from the project phase.
“In addition, the Operator, Tullow Ghana Limited, will carry out essential maintenance works, consistent with the facility’s design specification, to ensure ongoing reliability of the production process.”
“The shutdown is projected to last approximately two weeks and has been adequately planned to avoid any interruption of gas supply to the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC),” the statement added.
The shutdown ends on the 2nd of May, 2019.
TEN Partners include Tullow Ghana Limited, Kosmos Energy, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Anadarko Petroleum and PetroSA
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Oil resources: Ghana risks Niger Delta situation if… - Expert
- PDS announces more power outages to begin Friday, April 26
- Ghana may lose $30 billion oil find to Norwegian company
- Visa, PalmPay partner to drive financial inclusion across Africa
- Appolonia City celebrates clients, rewards loyal customers
- TEN FPSO shuts down for routine maintenance
- More than 40 million people work in artisanal mining- report
- Energy Ministry slams NEDCo for failure to ‘access and utliise’ $54m
- Tullow Oil cuts 2019 output guidance
- ‘Dare to be job creators’ - Bawumia challenges university students
- NPA partners Korea Petroleum to improve product quality
- BIMA Ghana launches insurance policies for lower-income earners
- Ghana Manufacturers’ Business Summit premiers to address Ghana’s productivity
- Ghanaian based startup, Jumeni launches software for waste management
- Ghana's 'goodbye' letter Ken Ofori-Atta, Addison sent to the IMF