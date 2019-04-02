Angry client switches off power at Gold Coast Security office over Ȼ150k debt

Share

An agitated customer.

A man owed by Gold Coast Securities has in a protest switched off the power supply to the Adum office of the company in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, forcing management to shut down the office temporally.

The agitated customer, Prince Owusu, surprised both customers and management of the investment firm with loud rants, curses, and incessant demands to be paid his locked up investments of Ȼ 150,000 on Tuesday.

An investment adviser working for the company who did not want to be named, said they were in the process of gathering data on clients to work out a payment plan, but this could not calm Owusu down, according to JoyNews’ Erastus Asare Donkor.

Feeling spurred on by other customers who joined his protestation, he launched scathing attacks on the President Nana Akufo-Addo for his failure to act to retrieve citizens’ locked portfolios in the investment company.

Two policemen who came to the scene following the melee were not there to restore law and order; actually, they wanted their monies too, the reporter added.

Prior to its present predicament, the Gold Coast Security had issued a statement in November 2018 in which it said, the company has earmarked March 1, 2019, for planned schedule official installment payments to span over a three-year period.

This follows a new directive from their regulators, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to stop all SF related products which guaranteed a return on investments.

Gold Coast also announced a three-year installment payment window beginning on March 1, 2019, during which all customers on the SF would be paid all their monies.