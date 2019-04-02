Angry client switches off power at Gold Coast Security office over Ȼ150k debt

Angry client switches off power at Gold Coast Security office over Ȼ150k debt
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Akyena Brantuo | benjamin.brantuo@myjoyonline.com
Date: 02-04-2019 Time: 07:04:52:pm
Share
An agitated customer.

A man owed by Gold Coast Securities has in a protest switched off the power supply to the Adum office of the company in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, forcing management to shut down the office temporally.

The agitated customer, Prince Owusu, surprised both customers and management of the investment firm with loud rants, curses, and incessant demands to be paid his locked up investments of Ȼ 150,000 on Tuesday.

An investment adviser working for the company who did not want to be named, said they were in the process of gathering data on clients to work out a payment plan, but this could not calm Owusu down, according to JoyNews’ Erastus Asare Donkor. 

Feeling spurred on by other customers who joined his protestation, he launched scathing attacks on the President Nana Akufo-Addo for his failure to act to retrieve citizens’ locked portfolios in the investment company.

Two policemen who came to the scene following the melee were not there to restore law and order; actually, they wanted their monies too, the reporter added.  

Prior to its present predicament, the Gold Coast Security had issued a statement in November 2018 in which it said, the company has earmarked March 1,  2019, for planned schedule official installment payments to span over a three-year period.

This follows a new directive from their regulators, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to stop all SF related products which guaranteed a return on investments.

Gold Coast also announced a three-year installment payment window beginning on March 1, 2019, during which all customers on the SF would be paid all their monies. 

 

 

 

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP