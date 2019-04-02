Docutech introduces Xerox Iridesse Production Press to Ghana’s printing industry

Share

Docutech Limited, the authorized distributor of Xerox Products in Ghana, hosted the West Africa unveiling of the Xerox Iridesse Production Press, an innovation that is revolutionizing the digital print industry.



“We are thrilled to have the global Xerox team join us here in Ghana to witnessing the unveiling of the Xerox Iridesse, an exciting technology that will enable organizations and print providers to deliver an integrated end-to-end experience. We are even more excited to have such notable guests with us today including our clients, Infinite Media who are the first owners of the Xerox Iridesse in West Africa,” said Jean Louis Feghali, General Manager of Docutech Ghana Limited.



“Our company motto at Infinite Media is ‘Unlimited Print Possibilities’ and we believe that introducing the Xerox Iridesse into our production will truly give our customers unlimited printing possibilities in regards to greater efficiencies, reduced complexity, and faster time-to-market capabilities. We are delighted to join our partners at Docutech and Xerox to become the first firm in West Africa to welcome the Xerox Iridesse to the market,” shared Mr. Setor Sego, of Infinite Media, a full-scale Ghanaian media and production firm.



The Iridesse Production Press is the only digital press that can print metallic gold or silver dry ink, CMYK and clear dry ink in a single pass, giving print providers an immediate competitive edge in the growing digital print enhancement market.



The Iridesse eliminates multiple presses and processes usually required for print embellishments, increasing capacity and profits. Additional Press features include:



The High Definition Emulsion Aggregate (HD EA) Toner process results in the optimal particle size to deliver lower gloss, smooth tints and fine detail more consistently.



The Xerox EX-P 6 Print Server by Fiery® enables the creation of customized workflows for metallic applications with advanced RIP capabilities and color management tools.



Two Dual Advanced High Capacity Feeders, Bypass, and Inserter options allow running of up to eight different stocks in a single job or do production runs with a total of 12,500 sheets.



A variety of finishing options are available including the new Xerox Crease and Two-sided Trimmer, which creates a durable crease fold and gives booklets a premium quality edge when used with the Xerox Production Ready Booklet Maker Finisher and Xerox SquareFold Trimmer Modules.



Allows printing at speeds up to 120 pages per minute, the press can run stocks from 52 -400 gsm



The two inline specialty dry ink stations allow for the creation of lucrative applications with spot colours, metallic and mixed metallic gradients, and specialty enhancements. Gold and silver dry metallic inks can be used on their own or layered under or over CMYK to create unique iridescent palettes.



Xerox FreeFlow Core’s has pre-built workflows which enable print providers to automatically and selectively transform text and graphics for printing gold and silver without editing the source documents from a designer.



“Xerox has a proud history of pioneering research and continues to be in the forefront of innovation. We are witnessing the new possibilities in digital printing and the Xerox Iridesse is bringing unique capabilities that are more productive and economical to the forefront of the printing industry in Africa and around the world,” added Chris Lynch, Head of Product Technology at Xerox, Middle East & Africa who presented the special features of the new technology.



The Xerox Iridesse Production Press is available in Ghana and West Africa from Docutech Limited who also provides comprehensive product training and after-sales service for all Xerox products sold in Ghana.