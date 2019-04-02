GN Savings and Ecobank Ghana sign ‘mutually beneficial’ partnership

GN Savings and Ecobank Ghana sign ‘mutually beneficial’ partnership
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 02-04-2019 Time: 05:04:07:am
Share

Ecobank Ghana and GN Savings have signed an agreement for the establishment of a partnership between the two financial institutions.

The agreement was signed on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the offices of GN Savings and will see the two institutions work together in areas that will be mutually beneficial to both entities, a statement on the deal said.

The agreement became necessary due to the reclassification of GN Bank as a Savings and Loans company, now called GN Savings.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Issah Adam, CEO of GN Savings said, “with this partnership signed, we urge our clients and the Ghanaian banking public to continue doing business with us”. 

With 300 locations nationwide, GN Savings brings to this relationship the widest physical outlets for the distribution of financial services in Ghana, creating the desired convenience for customers, especially in the rural areas.

On his part, Dr Edward Nartey Botchway, Executive Director of Finance Ecobank Ghana and CFO Anglophone West Africa said, “we at Ecobank are happy with the opportunity to provide banking services to GN Savings. The reclassification of GN Bank to GN Savings has resulted in the need for a Banking partner for GN Savings & Loans.

“We believe our superior technology platform and dedicated staff makes us indeed the ideal partner to support GN Savings and Loans in this regard. For us this not just a transaction but a partnership that will serve both institutions well.”

He said he was confident that the partnership will “grow and possibly lead to other forms of strategic alliances in the coming years.”

GN Bank Ecobank 1

Present at the ceremony were; the Chairman of GN Savings Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Dr Nana Kweku Nduom, Vice President, Groupe Nduom, Mr. Robert Danso Boakye, COO for GN Savings, Mr. Alfred Sakyi, Ecobank Head of Commercial Banking, Ghana and Anglophone West Africa, Madam Adobea Addo, Ecobank Head of Branch Network, Mr. Kingsley Adofo-Addo, Ecobank Head of SME, Mrs. Kelda Ofedie Ocansey, Ecobank Relationship Manager for Non-Bank Financial Institutions.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP