GN Savings and Ecobank Ghana sign ‘mutually beneficial’ partnership

Ecobank Ghana and GN Savings have signed an agreement for the establishment of a partnership between the two financial institutions.

The agreement was signed on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the offices of GN Savings and will see the two institutions work together in areas that will be mutually beneficial to both entities, a statement on the deal said.

The agreement became necessary due to the reclassification of GN Bank as a Savings and Loans company, now called GN Savings.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Issah Adam, CEO of GN Savings said, “with this partnership signed, we urge our clients and the Ghanaian banking public to continue doing business with us”.

With 300 locations nationwide, GN Savings brings to this relationship the widest physical outlets for the distribution of financial services in Ghana, creating the desired convenience for customers, especially in the rural areas.

On his part, Dr Edward Nartey Botchway, Executive Director of Finance Ecobank Ghana and CFO Anglophone West Africa said, “we at Ecobank are happy with the opportunity to provide banking services to GN Savings. The reclassification of GN Bank to GN Savings has resulted in the need for a Banking partner for GN Savings & Loans.

“We believe our superior technology platform and dedicated staff makes us indeed the ideal partner to support GN Savings and Loans in this regard. For us this not just a transaction but a partnership that will serve both institutions well.”

He said he was confident that the partnership will “grow and possibly lead to other forms of strategic alliances in the coming years.”

Present at the ceremony were; the Chairman of GN Savings Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Dr Nana Kweku Nduom, Vice President, Groupe Nduom, Mr. Robert Danso Boakye, COO for GN Savings, Mr. Alfred Sakyi, Ecobank Head of Commercial Banking, Ghana and Anglophone West Africa, Madam Adobea Addo, Ecobank Head of Branch Network, Mr. Kingsley Adofo-Addo, Ecobank Head of SME, Mrs. Kelda Ofedie Ocansey, Ecobank Relationship Manager for Non-Bank Financial Institutions.