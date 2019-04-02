Microsoft, Innovare hold workshop on Ghana’s cyber security regulations

Share

Microsoft in partnership with Innovare Learning hosted a workshop with the purpose of demonstrating that the standards of both organizations are compliant with Ghana’s cybersecurity directive.

The directive sets to ensure that institutions create a secure environment within cyberspace for the financial services industry.

It is also to generate adequate trust and confidence in ICT systems as well as transactions in the cyberspace it is also meant to strengthen the regulatory framework for ensuring a secure environment within cyberspace amongst others.

Speaking to JoyBusiness, Lead Commercial Attorney and MEA Emerging Markets for Microsoft, John Edokpolo expressed that technology solutions remain one of the main focus of companies.

“Whenever u have the opportunity to have players in the market come together to build security solutions is very important. A lot of companies are concerned about how to meet up with regulatory directives and the kind of investments to ensure their firewalls are secured. The issues are not that different but at this point, the pinpoint is just people trying to know the kind of investments they can make and the security of these tech solutions,” he revealed.

Touching on Ghana’s progress in ensuring cyber security, Mr Edokpolo explained that even though Ghana has made progress in coming up with innovative regulations on cybercrime, there was the need to prioritize effective implementation.

Meanwhile, CEO of Innovare, C.K Bruce, believes Ghana is “well placed to respond to cyber threats”. He believes enforcing regulations is the best way to remain a market leader in West Africa.

Speaking to JoyBusiness at the sidelines of the event, C.K Bruce charged businesses leaders to prioritize cybersecurity projects moving forward.

The event discussed the status of cybersecurity in the region as well as Microsoft’s commitment to comply with Ghana’s cybersecurity directive.

It was aimed at providing a forum where stakeholders in the financial services industry can discuss or global best practices in cybersecurity and also explore the implementation of the policy set out.

It was also for Microsoft to demonstrate the methodology for managing and handling cybersecurity challenges which comply with international standards such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and ISO 2700.

