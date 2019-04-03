Dubai Chamber explores business potential in Tanzania, East Africa

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s representative office in Kenya recently organised a study mission to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
This was to enable them to explore business potential within the country’s healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, tourism and hospitality sectors.
The study mission, led by Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber, coincided with the 7th East African Health and Scientific Conference where Chamber officials examined new investment opportunities emerging across the region.
Dubai Chamber officials visited the UAE Embassy in Dar es Salaam, where they were received by Khalifa Abdulrahman Almarzooqi, Ambassador of the UAE to Tanzania and Mohammed Ibrahim Albahri, from UAE Embassy in Tanzania.
The study mission also included visits to Tanzania Trade Development Authority, Tanzania Investment Centre, Export Processing Zones Authority and the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- GIPC assures of speedy streamlining Of Ghana's business regulations
- Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
- Samsung warns its profits will drop 60% as smartphone demand slumps
- Total Petroleum paves way for better energy with its 4th solar-powered station
- Energy sector needs astute financial management – Alex Mould
- Ghanaians can now file tax returns online with iTaPS
- PDS releases list of areas to experience power outages on Saturday
- Daystar Power expands to Ghana, opens first office in Accra
- State of Economy: Decide on the facts, not the politics - Economist admonishes
- Boeing's CEO just made a truly stunning announcement about the company's grounded 737 MAX aircraft
- Training sessions underway for Betway Fintech Challenge
- Poor management collapsing power sector - John Jinapor
- Ghana has lowest import duty on vehicles in Sub-Saharan Africa - Fitch
- BOST staff back MD; condemn ‘internal saboteurs’
- NASTAG pushes for private sector participation in provision of agric inputs