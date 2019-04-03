Iduapriem pushes for local content; offers more jobs to host communities

AngloGold Ashanti Limited which operates the Iduapriem Mine has offered more than 100 jobs to people in host communities since January this year following the implementation of its Community Employment Procedure.
Highlighting the drive to hire members of the host communities at Iduapriem’s annual Thanksgiving Service, the Managing Director, Jasper Musadaidzwa, disclosed it had already hired 116 people as part of the Procedure.
Speaking at the 17th Annual Non-Denominational Thanksgiving Service, Mr. Musadaidzwa, said they were collaborating with stakeholders and business partners to address both the gender and skills gaps identified in employment in the host communities.
He announced that the Mine, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture of the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, had also piloted a Vegetable Cooperative and Piggery Project last year.
“This was in support of government’s Planting for Food and Jobs initiative. These initiatives have provided economic opportunities for about 30 households in host communities and work is underway to expand the projects,” he said.
Referring to one of the company’s goals, Mr Musadaidzwa said, “It would be gratifying if we could get to a point in the near future where the communities will provide testimony that, indeed, they are better off for AngloGold Ashanti having been here.”
The CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Sulemanu Koney, commended AngloGold Ashanti for being a trusted partner and significant contributor to the advancement of the mining industry in the county.
He was hopeful that the Iduapriem Mine will continue to chalk up several other successes and help the industry to grow.
“I urge you to continue introducing innovative programmes and social interventions to make your host communities much better off than when AngloGold Ashanti met them,” Mr Koney said.
The celebration was attended by several high-profile personalities, including the Parliamentarian and Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa Nsuaem, representative of the Western Regional Minister, members of the clergy, traditional authorities among other distinguished personalities.
The occasion was also used to launch the 15-year anniversary celebration of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s merger with Ashanti Goldfields Limited.
