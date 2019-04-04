GCB records ¢323 million profit

GCB records ¢323 million profit
GCB Bank Limited posted a significantly improved bottom line with a net profit of ¢323.13 million for the year ended 2018.

This translates into growth of ¢110.42 million over the ¢212.72 million recorded in the 2017 financial year.

Top line growth was appreciable despite instability in the banking industry with 2018 recording ¢1,260 million as total income compared to ¢1,113 million recorded in 2017.

The Bank further took the lead in mobilizing ¢1,379 million to end the year with ¢8,335 million in deposits.

GCB also chronicled total assets of ¢10,635 million making it the Bank with the largest asset base in Ghana.


