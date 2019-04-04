GCB records ¢323 million profit

GCB Bank Limited posted a significantly improved bottom line with a net profit of ¢323.13 million for the year ended 2018.
This translates into growth of ¢110.42 million over the ¢212.72 million recorded in the 2017 financial year.
Top line growth was appreciable despite instability in the banking industry with 2018 recording ¢1,260 million as total income compared to ¢1,113 million recorded in 2017.
The Bank further took the lead in mobilizing ¢1,379 million to end the year with ¢8,335 million in deposits.
GCB also chronicled total assets of ¢10,635 million making it the Bank with the largest asset base in Ghana.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- GIPC assures of speedy streamlining Of Ghana's business regulations
- Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
- Samsung warns its profits will drop 60% as smartphone demand slumps
- Total Petroleum paves way for better energy with its 4th solar-powered station
- Energy sector needs astute financial management – Alex Mould
- Ghanaians can now file tax returns online with iTaPS
- PDS releases list of areas to experience power outages on Saturday
- Daystar Power expands to Ghana, opens first office in Accra
- State of Economy: Decide on the facts, not the politics - Economist admonishes
- Boeing's CEO just made a truly stunning announcement about the company's grounded 737 MAX aircraft
- Training sessions underway for Betway Fintech Challenge
- Poor management collapsing power sector - John Jinapor
- Ghana has lowest import duty on vehicles in Sub-Saharan Africa - Fitch
- BOST staff back MD; condemn ‘internal saboteurs’
- NASTAG pushes for private sector participation in provision of agric inputs