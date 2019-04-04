KICC Ghana to build a church at Appolonia City

KICC Ghana to build a church at Appolonia City
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 04-04-2019 Time: 03:04:47:pm
Share

The Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Ghana, part of KICC Worldwide headquartered in the United Kingdom, will build a church at Appolonia City, Ghana’s new city in Greater Accra.

KICC is the first church to take a spot at the fast-growing, 2,325-acre community that includes homes, offices, schools and a light-industrial zone.

“Appolonia City is part of KICC’s long-term plan to take the word of God to both established and developing communities in the country,” said Pastor Andy Yawson, national superintendent of KICC Ghana.

“Being in Appolonia City is, therefore, a great step in this direction, considering the potential size of that community.”

Appolonia City CEO, Bright Owusu-Amofah, noted that Appolonia City is delivering an inclusive city that serves the needs of all, and a place of worship is an important part of every community.

“The vision of Appolonia City is to provide every social amenity you can think of,” Owusu-Amofah said. “Both residents and visitors alike are able to access these amenities any time. We are so pleased to welcome KICC as our neighbour in Appolonia City, and we hope more religious organisations will follow soon.”

Additional amenities at Appolonia City include Eastern Ridge International School (ERIS), which is currently under construction, and parks and open spaces, which will make up more than 30% of Appolonia City.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP