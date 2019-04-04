KICC Ghana to build a church at Appolonia City

The Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Ghana, part of KICC Worldwide headquartered in the United Kingdom, will build a church at Appolonia City, Ghana’s new city in Greater Accra.
KICC is the first church to take a spot at the fast-growing, 2,325-acre community that includes homes, offices, schools and a light-industrial zone.
“Appolonia City is part of KICC’s long-term plan to take the word of God to both established and developing communities in the country,” said Pastor Andy Yawson, national superintendent of KICC Ghana.
“Being in Appolonia City is, therefore, a great step in this direction, considering the potential size of that community.”
Appolonia City CEO, Bright Owusu-Amofah, noted that Appolonia City is delivering an inclusive city that serves the needs of all, and a place of worship is an important part of every community.
“The vision of Appolonia City is to provide every social amenity you can think of,” Owusu-Amofah said. “Both residents and visitors alike are able to access these amenities any time. We are so pleased to welcome KICC as our neighbour in Appolonia City, and we hope more religious organisations will follow soon.”
Additional amenities at Appolonia City include Eastern Ridge International School (ERIS), which is currently under construction, and parks and open spaces, which will make up more than 30% of Appolonia City.
