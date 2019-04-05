Energy sector needs astute financial management – Alex Mould

Energy sector needs astute financial management – Alex Mould
Source: Ghana | Philip Nanfuri | JoyBusiness
Date: 05-04-2019 Time: 05:04:24:pm
Share

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould says the energy sector needs astute financial management and devoid of politics to run efficiently.

He said, “Energy is a financial play, if you want to be in the energy industry you have to ensure that you have the financial institutions that are backing you. It is absolutory important.”  

“So we have to make sure that we have astute financial management in all of these areas; we stop the politics in these areas and let these organizations run like high performing businesses.”

Mr Mould was speaking on the Business Edition of PM Express on JoyNews on Multi TV Thursday night. 

He believes the institutions in the energy sector should be run by competent teams and not based on party colours. 

Mr Mould also adds that this would boost the credibility of institutions when seeking support from financial institutions.

Watch the video below:


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP