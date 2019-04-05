Energy sector needs astute financial management – Alex Mould

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould says the energy sector needs astute financial management and devoid of politics to run efficiently.
He said, “Energy is a financial play, if you want to be in the energy industry you have to ensure that you have the financial institutions that are backing you. It is absolutory important.”
“So we have to make sure that we have astute financial management in all of these areas; we stop the politics in these areas and let these organizations run like high performing businesses.”
Mr Mould was speaking on the Business Edition of PM Express on JoyNews on Multi TV Thursday night.
He believes the institutions in the energy sector should be run by competent teams and not based on party colours.
Mr Mould also adds that this would boost the credibility of institutions when seeking support from financial institutions.
Watch the video below:
