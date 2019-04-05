GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has assured the business community and foreign investors of a quickened process to cataloguing the various business regulations in the country.
Foreign investors Friday at the Economic Counsellors’ Dialogue, organized by the GIPC, raised concerns about the numerous business regulations in Ghana which often makes it difficult to meeting standards and regulations in the country.
“We can’t do everything in a day, but the government is quickening the process to ensure the investment community knows what’s at stake when it comes to adhering to business regulations,” COO of GIPC, Carl Nelson, told JoyBusiness.
The Economic Counsellors’ Dialogue is an annual event organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), aimed at creating an opportunity for members of the diplomatic community to dialogue on improving the business and investment climate in the country.
In line with scheduled engagements for strategic partners for the year, the Centre is organizing the 2019 edition of the Economic Counsellors Dialogue for the trade/economic/commercial sections of all foreign embassies, high commissions and consulates in Ghana under the theme, “Improving the Ease of Doing Business in Ghana: Immigration Laws, Technology Transfer Agreements and Double Taxation Agreements”.
