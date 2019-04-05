NASTAG pushes for private sector participation in provision of agric inputs

Share

National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG) has said the private sector’s role in quality input provision is key to agric sector transformation.

In press release issued on Thursday, President of NASTAG, Mr. Thomas Wilfred Havor, said the private sector has a huge potential to make overwhelming contributions to the agric sector by improving the development, availability and access to improved inputs such as improved certified seeds, quality fertilizers, agricultural machinery, and suitable services and products among the value chain actors”

“Improving farmers’ access to good quality inputs, particularly seeds, is a major catalyst in transforming the agricultural sector into a highly productive system for increased productivity and to ensure food and nutrition security, as well as generate employment for the economically active youth in a sustainable manner,“ he said in the release.

NASTAG is the umbrella private sector-led seed value chain actors’ organization. The Association is the organiser of the 9th Annual Pre-Season Agribusiness Networking & Exhibition Forum.

Private sector role in quality input: A catalyst for Agric sector transformation

Agriculture in Ghana remains key to sustainable employment and food security as a result of the contribution of stakeholders, including the private sector actors.

The pre-season event is a private sector initiative to provide a unique platform for agricultural value chain actors to exchange actionable information on agro-inputs and output market opportunities.

Additionally, it provides a platform for the private sector to engage the government to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the agricultural sector.

This gives impetus to the private sector to play an active role in increasing food production, create employment and invariably reduce poverty.

Government recognizes that the onus of increasing economic growth lies solely on us as key stakeholders to be more proactive in harnessing local resources for total development of the country by paying more attention to agriculture as one of the ways to move the country’s development beyond aid, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) said.

NASTAG as the umbrella private sector-led seed value chain actors’ organization, has a major role to play in improving the production, availability, accessibility and affordability of high-quality seeds and planting materials for efficient farming, in a timely manner, and consequently leading to increased productivity along the agriculture value chain in Ghana.

“Government is paying more attention to the agro-input industry in its responsive programmes/projects such as the Agriculture Input Subsidy, the Planting for Food and Jobs, Ghana Agricultural Sector Improvement Programme (GASIP), and Ghana Commercial Agricultural Project (GCAP) and Savannah Zone Agricultural Productivity Improvement Programme,” he added.

From a humble beginning of 150 participants in 2011, participation in this annual event has increased steadily to up to over 800 participants. Participants are made up of public officials, private sector businesses including farmers, processors, agro-input dealers, seed companies, from across the country to build partnerships, establish market linkages, learn from each other and plan for the upcoming planting season.

Modern City Hotel, Tamale today April 4, 2019, is playing host to the annual Pre-Season event under the theme; “Vibrant Agricultural Value Chain Networking; Key to National Transformation beyond Aid.” More than 300 participants are expected to attend this year’s event. The event is being hosted by NASTAG in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), the National Development Authority (NDA) the Savanna Zone Agricultural Productivity Improvement Programme (SAPIP) and ably sponsored by our national industry players – RMG Ghana Ltd (the headline sponsor), Antika Company Ltd (the Platinum Sponsor), SAPIP (the Gold Sponsor) and Legacy Crop Improvement Centre (the Bronze Sponsor).