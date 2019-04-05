Training sessions underway for Betway Fintech Challenge

Share

The Betway Fintech Challenge, which was launched on the 19th of February 2019 in order to further the cause of digital development, moved into a higher gear with the shortlisting and training of applicants. The training sessions for shortlisted applicants were held on the 2nd and 4th April 2019 at the Betway Concept Store.

Shortlisted applicants participated in multiple sessions on design-think, digitization, user experience and innovation with additional sessions on pitching, branding and digital marketing set to follow on the roadmap to the 17th May 2019 final.



Areas applied for included the following:

1. Bace API – Organizational Transformation

2. Pennysmart – Investment & Wealth Management

3. Kwidez – Investment & Wealth Management

4. Nocofio – Investment & Wealth Management

5. QuickPay – Organizational Transformation

6. Stash – Investment & Wealth Management

7. Pecunia – Customer Connection

8. Cotenants.co – Investment & Wealth Management

9. Thrive – Investment & Wealth Management

10. BezoMoney – Investment & Wealth Management

11. Pivot Finance App – Investment & Wealth Management

12. DigiSave App – Experience Innovation

13. Coin Cowrie – Block Chain

14. Debon Air – Investment & Wealth Management



Nehemiah Yelu Attigah, speaking at the first training session emphasized how to create a social and thinking space for the design of creative solutions.

Highlighting that “Design thinking enables product designers and innovators to create products that are human-centered. It is fundamental for these young tech entrepreneurs to build solutions that will be relevant to end-users.”

On the other hand, Veronica Dogbegah who spoke on how the applicants can develop systems that meet the needs of users in an effective and satisfying manner said, “User experience is becoming an increasing necessity for innovation and user adoption. It is imperative for Fintech entrepreneurs to think as designers, be open-minded, listen and understand different perspectives to build the next generation solution.”



The Betway Fintech Challenge training and workshop is expected to run until the 3rd of May, 2019. The top five (5) finalists, who will be shortlisted after the training and workshops, will be invited to pitch their start-up vision to a panel of judges. Applicants will be evaluated based on problems addressed, differentiated solutions, performance, and traction with customers.

On the 17th of May 2019, the grand winner from the Betway Fintech Challenge will walk away with GHC 20,000, with the first and second runner-ups taking home GHC 15,000 and GHC 10,000 respectively.

