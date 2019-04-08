This window closes in 6 seconds

1st Africa Media Ad sales summit comes off April 24
Media enterprise owners and media sales professionals are expected to attend a business summit to deliberate on revenue generation streams as the media space grows even more competitive.

It is organised by AfriMass and comes off on April 24, 2019 at Tomreik hotel. Convener of the summit Raymond Smith told moyonline.com, the summit will afford media practitioners, the opportunity to engager advertisers at the point of their need.

He explained, the liberalization of the Ghanaian media landscape has seen a proliferation of communication channels and the corresponding scramble for advertising revenue.

Afrimass

The sales department of every media organisation which is the principal generator of revenues needs to be more exposed to the needs of the advertisers and brands. This is especially so because, he observed, media organisations face advertisers fatigue globally.

The summit will be addressed by at least seven industry players who have gathered critical experience to lead the sessions.

They include, General Manager Dentsu Aegis Network Emmanuel Odoom,  Country Director, phd Ghana/Nigeria, Bright Ledzekpo, CEO of Prime Network Ltd Mcben Adu Asamoah, Head of Marketing at CalBank Kofi Siabi.

Others include Kwabena Akuamoah Agyekum of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) and Maximus Ametorgoh a Digital Marketing Strategist.


