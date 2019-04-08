This window closes in 6 seconds

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina leads delegation to IMF-World Bank spring meeting

Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 08-04-2019 Time: 04:04:41:pm
African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina is expected in Washington DC, on Monday, to take part in the IMF/ World Bank Spring meetings from 9-12 April.

Dr. Adesina and a delegation of senior Bank officials, are expected to meet with US Congresswoman Karen Bass, who serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs where she is a Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Huma Rights and International Organisations.

The meeting will be attended by other US government officials and investors.

During his four-day DC trip, Dr. Adesina will also hold bilateral meetings with heads of sister Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) including Takehiko Nakao, President of the Asian Development Bank; Sir Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Luis Alberto Moreno, President of the Inter-American Development Bank.

Dr. Adesina took over as chairman of all MDBs in Davos earlier this year.

Also scheduled during the trip are bilateral meetings with Dag-Inge Ulstein, Norwegian Minister for International Development; Maryam Monsef, Canadian Minister for International Development  and Vice Minister Masa Asakawa, the Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs.

On Wednesday, 10 April, the President and his delegation will attend the 3rd Consultative Forum of the Southern African Development Community ministers of finance.

The African Development Bank Governor's Consultative Committee (GCC) Meeting, to take place on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank meetings on 11 April, is expected to be one of the key highlights of the DC trip.

The meeting aims to move forward discussions on the 7th General Capital Increase (GCI-VII) of the Bank group. It follows the December 2018 Regional and Non-Regional Governors Consultation meeting held in Rome. 

The President’s four-day agenda will end with a ministerial meeting of Finance and Economic ministers from Africa. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; a development economist and former Nigerian Finance Minister and Lord Nicholas Stern,  professor of economics and chair of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change, will be in attendance.


