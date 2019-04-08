This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

Bank of Ghana to print upgraded cedi notes in May

Bank of Ghana to print upgraded cedi notes in May
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Zaina Adamu | Twitter: @ZainaAdamu
Date: 08-04-2019 Time: 10:04:49:am
Share
"The Bank therefore entreats the public to know the cedi and keep it clean,” said the central bank in a statement.

Expect new money from the Bank of Ghana, which has just announced that it will issue upgraded banknotes beginning in May.

In a statement released to the media Monday, the central bank wrote that the new notes will have enhanced security features, improved durability and machine readability.

Parts of the improved features include:

1) An optically variable magnetic image, also known as “SPARK LIVE.” The enhancement is a glossy, colour-changing image of the cowrie shell currently on the GH¢10. On the GH¢20 note, a shiny star will appear, and on GH¢50, a glistening cocoa pod. When the note is tilted, a high-polished line will stretch across each image that will move up and down and change colour from gold to green.

2) A new security thread (RAPID) will be an illuminated broken line that runs horizontally through the note. When tilted, the star will expand and contract while the denomination value stays in place.

3) A more prominent watermark will appear. It will be the image of the Ghanaian agriculturalist Tetteh Quarshie and a cocoa pod. Against light, the watermark will appear transparently on both sides of the note.

4) A polished gold band with gold bars on the back will be printed on the new banknotes. The iridescent band will stretch from top to bottom and will become visible when held against light.

Read more: Google regrets 'minor glitch' that caused cedi to plummet

But with all the changes, the following features will remain the same:

1) The Big Six portrait

2) Denominational colours

3) Dimensions of the various denominations

4) Other principal and background images

“The Bank therefore entreats the public to know the cedi and keep it clean,” the statement concluded.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Four public universities to be renamed in Universities’ Draft Bill
Fire Service trainees asked to go home until further notice
Asantehene launches $400m development drive
2018 Africa Visa Openness Report: Ghana ranked 7th in Africa

Latest Stories

World Bank pegs Ghana's 2019 economic growth at 7.6%
Global investment giants to converge in Kumasi as part of Otumfuo's 20th Anniversary
Indian Exim bank expends $180m to support Agric, water project in Ghana 
VGMA Nominees Jam: Adina, Obaapa Christy fail to perform
Four public universities to be renamed in Universities’ Draft Bill
Photos: Roverman’s 2019 kicks off successfully with 'Dora Why?'
2019 WASSCE commences; candidates to be verified to curb impersonation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
South Africans shocked at 'nursery abuse' video
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda
Import duty reductions: Don’t get too excited – AGI

LIFESTYLE
Fit lifestyle encouraged after 7 KM Zenith Health Walk challenge
ODD NEWS
This Zimbabwean guy's odd haircut will make you wonder
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei’s security troubles hardening into fight between US and China
OBITUARY
Mr. John Daniel Kwamena Botchey (aka Master Botchey)
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP