GCB Bank outdoors Cool Banking campaign at KNUST

Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 08-04-2019 Time: 09:04:00:am
A lucky customer who won a prize at the launch

As part of its commitment to remain Ghana’s most welcoming bank, GCB Bank Ltd has outdoored the ‘GCB Cool Banking’ campaign to promote the bank’s digital products and other convenient services among its key target groups.

The activation which is the first of many is aimed at raising awareness about GCB’s digital products and new services.

The bank commenced the campaign with an activation at the annual Hall Week of the Republic Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

GCB is focused on offering accessible financial support to meet the needs of customers following its ‘Bigger and Better’ brand campaign last year.

The campaign is also geared towards staying up-to-date with the latest digital technology in banking.

The Head of Corporate Affairs at GCB, Thyra Oboubi, expressed optimism about the cool campaign and the mileage it will offer the bank.

“Over the last few years, the bank has embarked on various process rationalization and digitization to improve the fluidity of the service delivery process. We have also improved upon our digital banking to give a fresh look to the bank.

“The cool campaign is another way of introducing our digital products to our young and middle-class market while attracting new customers”, she explained.

Aside from assisting students to open accounts and providing updates on GCB’s services, the bank also included fun activities like a wheel of fortune and ring toss which afforded students the opportunity to win several souvenirs instantly.

GCB Bank is Ghana’s largest bank in terms of operating assets and branch network and spread with over 180 branches and over 300 ATMs nationwide.

Regarded as Ghana’s safest bank and one of the safest in Africa, GCB’s 2019 communications strategy is to strongly communicate the bank’s new digital offerings. 

The strategy is anchored by the bank’s fundamental strengths to entrench the bank’s market position, attract new market segments, improve brand affection and also cause customers of existing banks to switch.


