Global investment giants to converge in Kumasi as part of Otumfuo's 20th Anniversary

Organisers say the forum will use the 20th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to create a platform to share Ghana’s tremendous investment opportunities with investors.

The World-Meets-In-Ghana Investors’ Forum and Executive Dinner Ball is billed to take place in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, as part of the official programme of the 20th-anniversary celebration of the coronation of the King of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Manhyia Palace, which is the seat of the Asantehene, Ministry of Business Development, Ministry of Aviation, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ghana Free Zones Authority, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the UAE-Africa Mentoring Development Consortium (UAMDC) and some key media partners, are collaborating to bring big-time investors to Ghana.

It is being organised under the theme, “Ghana, a promising investment destination in Africa,” and the main organiser, E ON 3 Group, in a release indicated, is determined to use Otumfuo’s 20th-anniversary celebration to create “a platform to share Ghana’s tremendous investment opportunities with investors.”

Sharing Ideas

The E ON 3 Group is also seeking to create a platform of engagement among investors from around the world and the local business community, as well as project Ghana to investors as the most attractive investment destination in Africa.

The group further said it is seeking to highlight promising areas of the Ghanaian economy to the world and create networking opportunities among businesses, investors and government representatives.

According to the release, the event has been divided into two parts - the Executive Dinner Ball - which takes place on May 3, at the Manhyia Palace at 7:00 pm and the Investment Forum the following day, at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Kumasi, at 9:00 am.

Executive Dinner Ball

“The Executive Dinner Ball is expected to attract about 750 participants, most of who are accomplished investors and public officials. The occasion will be graced by high dignitaries, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; former President J.A. Kufuor; Ministers of State; high-profile public sector officials; members of the Diplomatic Corps and both local and foreign industrialists,” according to the release.

E ON 3 Group pointed out that, “The Executive Dinner Ball will be for high-profile personalities. It is meant for the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the enstoolment of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as well as an occasion for the government to present its vision of attracting investments into the country.”

Speakers

The Investors’ Forum will be addressed by Professor Ambassador Tal Edgars, senior diplomat and advisor to many heads of state and presidents of Fortune 500 firms. It will also be addressed by Vice President for Academic Affairs, Alcorn State University in the United States, Napoleon Moses.

The Ashanti Regional Minister will make a presentation on investment opportunities in the region and the Minister for Finance will deliver an address on the topic, “Providing the Good Economic Governance and Macro-economic Framework to Underpin the Take-off of the Ghanaian Economy.”

President Akufo-Addo, the release stated, will cap it up with a brief address on the topic, “Providing an Enabling Environment for Private Investment to Thrive: A Case of Ghana.”

Organisations and individuals who have contributed significantly to the cultural and socio-economic development of the country shall be honoured during the Executive Dinner Ball, especially those impacting lives.

E ON 3 revealed that more than 20 embassies and High Commissions, as well as top business entities, have confirmed their participation in the event.