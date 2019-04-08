Indigenous Engineers are key to building a new Ghana – Bawumia

Share

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, delivering his speech

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that Engineering is a cardinal area in the economic development of Ghana, especially the Indigenous engineering sector.

Dr Bawumia said this when he delivered his speech as the Special Guest of honour at the 50th Presidential Inauguration of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) at the Royal Senchi hotel and Resort, near Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

“Engineers are key as we try to build a new Ghana and as part of our ongoing collaboration with the Ghana Institution of Engineering, we have launched the first-ever comprehensive Building Code for Ghana,” Dr Bawumia said.

The Vice-President also hinted that through the help of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, the government has also set up a body to look into issues pertaining to an earthquake, how prepared the country is and the measures to take to prevent or mitigate its potential impact on life and property.

Dr Bawumia assured that the government would continue to work with the GhIE on all matters relating to Engineering excellence.

The new President of the GhIE, Ing. Leslie Alexander Ayeh, in his Presidential Inaugural Address, outlined his priority areas during his tenure of office as the 50th President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering.

“In the coming year, the GhIE would pursue the following:

Education and Training: The GhIE would fashion out continuous education programs that will focus on issues that will help Ghanaian Engineering practitioners abreast with the latest trends and update our knowledge.

To this end, Memoranda of Understanding have been signed with the American Society of Civil Engineers, Institution of Civil Engineers of the United Kingdom and American Society of Mechanical Engineers; and the purpose is to keep the knowledge flame burning among members since the Ghanaian Engineer is expected to be a partaker in the global playing field, which keeps changing every second”, and advocated for the use of Artificial Intelligence as it enhances deliverables Ing. President Leslie Ayeh explained.

He mentioned other priority areas to include; broadening the base of participation of the Engineering Excellence Awards, ensuring strict adherence to Professional Practice & Ethics, engaging the public issues of interest, Infrastructure Report Card, Welfare issues of members and International Relations.

The 50th President of GhIE, Ing. Alexander Leslie Ayeh is a fellow of the GhIE. He has had several years of experience in various fields of transportation locally and internationally.

He is married to Mrs Ophelia Ayeh for 34 years and has been blessed with three daughters, a son and a son-in-law.

The 50th President of GhIE, Ing. Leslie Ayeh succeeded Ing. Steve A. Amoaning-Yankson, who brought his tenure to an end as the 49th President of the Ghana Institution of Engineers.

The Presidential Inauguration ceremony was attended by Past Presidents of GhIE, Council members of GhIE, Engineers across the country and the general public.

Ing. Leslie Alexander Ayeh FGhIE – the New President of GhIE