This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

World Bank pegs Ghana's 2019 economic growth at 7.6%

World Bank pegs Ghana's 2019 economic growth at 7.6%
Source: Ghana | Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
Date: 08-04-2019 Time: 05:04:58:pm
Share

After recording a slow growth for the year 2018, Ghana's economy is expected to pick up strongly on the back of Agric and oil and gas productio, according to the World Bank Pulse Report .

The World Bank is projecting a stronger growth rate of 7.6 per cent, a marginally higher rate from the projected rate of 7.2 per cent by the government.

According to the World Bank, Ghana will be recording a rebound in Agricultural growth due to the policy initiatives introduced by the government to boost food production.

Senior Economist at the World Bank Ghana office, Kwabena Gyan Kwakye explains “Coming from a lower growth rate for 2018, we're expecting a strong pick up in the economic growth looking at some incoming improvements in the non-oil sector.” 

Mr Gyan Kwakye added, “Apart from oil production, we are expecting higher growth in mining and government policies on agricultural which are being introduced to improve the food Security of the country”.

The rate of growth for 2018 according to the Bank has been slow as compared to the rate in 2017.

Meanwhile, the economic team of the African Pulse Report has been advising governments in sub-Sahara Africa to take a critical look at growth in the industrial sector.

Also, growth in sub-Saharan Africa has been downgraded to 2.3 per cent for 2018, a fall from the 2017 growth of 2.7 per cent according to the report.

The report also noted that economic growth remains below population growth for the fourth consecutive year.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Four public universities to be renamed in Universities’ Draft Bill
Fire Service trainees asked to go home until further notice
Asantehene launches $400m development drive
2018 Africa Visa Openness Report: Ghana ranked 7th in Africa

Latest Stories

World Bank pegs Ghana's 2019 economic growth at 7.6%
Global investment giants to converge in Kumasi as part of Otumfuo's 20th Anniversary
Indian Exim bank expends $180m to support Agric, water project in Ghana 
VGMA Nominees Jam: Adina, Obaapa Christy fail to perform
Four public universities to be renamed in Universities’ Draft Bill
Photos: Roverman’s 2019 kicks off successfully with 'Dora Why?'
2019 WASSCE commences; candidates to be verified to curb impersonation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
South Africans shocked at 'nursery abuse' video
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda
Import duty reductions: Don’t get too excited – AGI

LIFESTYLE
Fit lifestyle encouraged after 7 KM Zenith Health Walk challenge
ODD NEWS
This Zimbabwean guy's odd haircut will make you wonder
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei’s security troubles hardening into fight between US and China
OBITUARY
Mr. John Daniel Kwamena Botchey (aka Master Botchey)
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP