Ghana Gas completes tie-in ahead of schedule

Share

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited says it has successfully completed its tie in works to the Volta River Authority at the Takoradi Regulatory and Metering System at Aboadze in the Western Region.

This will ensure the supply of natural gas to power thermal plants in Aboadze as well as those in Tema, to end the erratic power outages being experienced across the country.

Speaking to journalists after a working visit of the project site at the Aboadze VRA site, the Head of Communications at Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah, revealed that 90% of the projected work is complete.

“We are ahead of time and have been able to complete the major works, that is a tie-in to VRA [which is] doing about 110 million cubic feet of gas to generate about 600 megawatts of energy," he added.

He said this development will ensure a reverse flow of gas and boost the Nigerian Gas flow of 90 million cubic feet of gas which is 500 megawatts - in the event of any shortfall- to forestall any further power outages popularly known in local Ghanaian parlance as "Dumsor."

Read also: Ghana Gas sure of beating 12 days timeline to supply gas

Last week, Deputy Energy Minister in charge of Power, William Owuraku Aidoo, on behalf of government apologised to Ghanaians for the current erratic supply of power in the country.

“On behalf of the honourable Minister and the President, of course, I want to apologise for what is happening and assure you that we are doing all we can to bring the supply of electricity to normalcy,” he told journalists at a news conference.

Mr. Aidoo then indicated power supply would return to normal once the engineers from Ghana Gas complete the tie-in works in about 12-days.

The latest development, however, means the engineers had delivered ahead of the scheduled time as they had assured.

Mr. Owusu Bempah, however, said there will be commissioning and testing of the work undertaken for a period of time as some civil works are being undertaken.