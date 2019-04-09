This window closes in 6 seconds

GRA to prosecute tax defaulters – Commissioner General  

Source: GNA
Date: 09-04-2019 Time: 06:04:22:pm
Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority Kofi Nti

Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Kofi Nti, has warned of the prosecution of tax defaulters.

In line with this, the Legal Department of the Authority had been directed to compile reports on all such offenders.

He added that those who had also failed to file their annual tax returns would not be spared.

Mr. Nti said this in a speech read on his behalf at the joint launch of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Tax and Good Governance Week held in Sunyani.

The programme, being organized by the GRA together with the Finance Ministry is meant to create the platform for taxpayers and the officials of the Authority to interact, to help promote voluntary compliance.

The Commissioner General reminded everybody that payment and filing of annual tax returns were a constitutional requirement.

Income earners who refused to do that would be committing a serious economic offence.

He said unless citizens paid their taxes regularly and promptly, the government would not be able to mobilize the required revenue for development – to better the lives of the people.

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Evans Opoku-Bobie, said taxes remained the major source of revenue for the government.

He stressed that the agenda of moving ‘Ghana beyond aid’ would become a dream come true only if all accepted to live up to their tax obligations. 

Mr. Opoku-Bobie, therefore, encouraged every income earner to accept to pay their taxes.


