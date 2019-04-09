MTN Ghana injects $160m to network upgrades

Share

MTN Ghana is to spend $160 million in improving network technology and information technology in 2019.

CEO of the telecoms giant, Sedem Adadevor, has been speaking to Joy Business on the motive behind this initiative.

According to him, MTN Ghana will in 2019 be focusing heavily on improving the lot of customers. He listed some 10 targets his outfit hopes to achieve including incorporating the use of solar energy at cell sites.

Mr Adadevor says MTN Ghana will be committing some ¢160 million to improve service delivery and upgrade its network as it rolls out 4G+.

“Meanwhile, the CEO has announced 2019 as the Year of the Customer as the company extends its technology leadership through Long Term Evolution (LTE) and 4G+. A principal highlight of the ‘Customer-centric’ era is the soon to be launched MTN TurboNet router, a plug and play internet router which comes with high powered external antenna and data SIM which enables it to deliver fast internet in the company’s 4G locations,” he revealed.

MTN Ghana has made enquiries into the available remaining 2x5MHz spectrum lots in the 800MHz band for its future network expansion for continuous customers improved experience.

The spectrums were left after Vodafone Ghana bought one for $30 million December last year.

“MTN intends to acquire this remaining spectrum in future to enable it to continue to give its customers an increasingly better experience on the network,” Acting Corporate Services Executive at MTN, Robert Kuzoe, wrote to Adom News in response to a questionnaire in March.

When the National Communications Authority (NCA) auctioned three separate 2x5MHz spectrum lots in the 800MHz band, it excluded MTN from the tender process because MTN had already acquired a 2x10MHz lot in the same band in December 2015.