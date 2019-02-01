An Economic Analyst with Databank Group, Kwesi Boti has stated that the Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee should have delayed in its decision to cut the policy rate.
Mr Boti believes there are certain threats to the economy such as the effects of a depreciating cedi and the Central Bank should have taken note of this before taking a decision to cut the policy rate from 17% to 16%.
He spoke on the PM EXPRESS BUSINESS EDITION on the JoyNews channel on Multi TV Thursday.
Also on the same programme, Senior Economic Analyst at Databank Group, Courage Martey cautioned that the good progress that has been made in the monetary and fiscal side of the economy and we should not be complacent and repeat mistakes of the past where the economy was characterized by poor inflation rates and other weak economic indicators.
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana cut the policy rate on Monday 28th January 2019 by 100 basis points from 17% to 16%.
The next meeting is in March where the economy will be reviewed with a decision on where the rate will go.
The rate is a tool used to control inflation and has an influence on lending rates in the economy.
Watch the video below for more:
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- VIDEO: BoG's policy rate cut should have been delayed - Economist
- EU charges eight banks over alleged govt bond cartel
- Ghana to start $403m debt sale for GAT Feb.18
- Ghana Export Promotion Authority to formulate new export dev’t strategy
- Two in police grips for removing air conditioners at Zylofon Media premises
- CBG's technology-led strategy to transform banking in Ghana
- PURC likely to announce new utility tariffs next week
- Takeover of ECG postponed
- Diageo appoints Gabriel Opoku-Asare as Head of Society, Africa
- African tech startups smashed funding records in 2018
- Abdul Sabit wins 2018 UBA Foundation National Essay Competition
- StanChart launches 2nd wave of digital-only retail banks across four African markets
- ATM charges: BoG report presents mixed results from banks
- AirtelTigo to delight customers in 'Month of Love'
- Ghana gets $866m as returns on oil revenue investments since 2011