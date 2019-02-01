Ghana to start $403m debt sale for GAT Feb.18

Ghana to start $403m debt sale for GAT Feb.18
Source: Bloomberg
Date: 01-02-2019 Time: 07:02:12:am
Share

Ghana will start a debt sale next month to prop up lenders as authorities seek GH¢2 billion ($403 million) in finance for banks undercapitalized banks.

The government created a special-purpose vehicle known as Ghana Amalgamated Trust, or GAT, which will use the debt sale’s proceeds to purchase shares in five lenders and help them meet a minimum capital threshold of GH¢400 million.

GAT will pay debt investors a once-off annualized rate of 21 percent when the bonds mature after five years, Managing Director Eric Otoo said in an interview in the capital, Accra. GAT will then seek to exit the holdings through buy-outs or listings on the local bourse, he said.

GAT’s formation and debt sale come in the closing stages of a sector cleanup during which lenders had to raise their capital holdings, a process which cut the number of banks by almost a third to 23.

The reforms announced in September 2017 triggered a series of capital-raising efforts while the government issued GH¢9.8 billion in bonds to cover the liabilities of poorly-managed lenders and protect depositors’ funds.

The five lenders that will receive funding from GAT didn’t meet the capital threshold but are soundly managed, said Otoo.

The beneficiaries are National Investment Bank Ltd., Agricultural Development Bank Ltd. UMB Bank Ltd., Prudential Bank Ltd. and the merged entity of BSIC Ghana and Omni Bank Ltd.

“It’s an arrangement to save the system, salvage the situation and allow the banks involved some time to pay back,” said Otoo.

A roadshow for the debt sale will start Feb. 18,Mr  Otoo said. The government will guarantee 70 percent of the sales, according to the finance ministry.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
U.S. applies visa sanctions on Ghana
UNDP condemns Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election violence
12-year-old Class 4 pupil commits suicide
The withdrawal method or electoral rape?


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala joins Barcelona women on loan
Ghana monitoring KP Boateng amid recall talks - assistant coach Tanko
Asante Kotoko sign two new players
3Music Awards unveils 2019 nominees Feb. 1
EU charges eight banks over alleged govt bond cartel
12-year-old Class 4 pupil commits suicide
Crystal Palace sign Batshuayi on loan until end of season
The withdrawal method or electoral rape?

MOST POPULAR
The Church of Pentecost discourages members from taking sensual pre-wedding photos
Exclusive video: Sam George slapped, beaten during Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election
Video: Ken Agyapong, Muntaka trade insults in Parliament
Pre-wedding photo: I don’t care if it’s amorous or not but... - Ebo Whyte
Court discharges policeman who assaulted woman at Midland Savings and Loans

LIFESTYLE
Does taking a break from a relationship actually ever work?
ODD NEWS
In time for Val's Day: Unusual heart-shaped meteorite up for auction
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook keeps growing despite scandals and privacy outrage
OBITUARY
Dr. Francis Apiagyei Poku (MOBA 1955)
ELECTIONS
UNDP condemns Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election violence