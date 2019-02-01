UMB CEO John Awuah leaves bank after 4 years

Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness
Date: 01-02-2019 Time: 07:02:10:pm
After four years of service to the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), the Board has announced the departure of their CEO, John Awuah.

Mr. Awuah joined UMB and has over the years initiated and championed successful strategies with the private sector as well as partnered the public sector on initiatives for the development of the country.

Some of the projects include the launch of the UMB PPP Centre and growth of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the country through the UMB Centre for Businesses.

Under his leadership, the Bank introduced more branches and innovative products to meet its ever-growing customer base.

A statement from the Bank said, “Mr. Awuah has built a strong foundation for the present and future growth of UMB and the bank will continue to execute these laudable initiatives.”

The Board Chairman of UMB, in a message to John Awuah, said, “you are a strong advocate for team effort, and over the past four years, we have witnessed good and positive transformation under your watch. We wish you the very best in your future endeavours”


