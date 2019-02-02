ENI Ghana lauds formation of Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber

Share

The Chief Financial Officer of the international oil company ENI Ghana, Rosario Letizia has lauded the formation of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber.

He spoke to JoyBusiness at the launch of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber in Accra,

“We are very happy that the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber is born and we hope this will bring more unity among oil and gas companies, more collaboration with petroleum commission, with GNPC for the benefit of the country as well as the companies joining the chamber,” he said.

Rosario Letizia was hopeful the Chamber will help bring one voice for all upstream companies on common topics of interest to all members of the Chamber.

Mr Letizia noted that in four years the oil industry has witnessed significant improvement.

“I came to Ghana in 2015, so in four years the country has grown, in terms of oil and gas reserves discoveries; it’s a big step ahead”. Rosario Letizia said.

He noted that the pace at which the country is harnessing its hydrocarbon resources will attract more oil and gas companies into the industry.

The Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber has been formed to among others promote, protect and enhance common interests of international oil and gas companies.

It is also to ensure that high standards, best practices, supportive legislation, policies and protocols are adopted while collaborating with the government on industry policies.

The Chamber will operate along the lines of other chambers like the Chamber of Mines.

Current membership of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber includes Tullow Ghana, Kosmos Energy Anadarko, ENI, Vitol and Aker Energy.

