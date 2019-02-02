ENI Ghana lauds formation of Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber

ENI Ghana lauds formation of Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber
Source: Ghana | Emmanuel Aboagye-Wiafe | JoyBusiness
Date: 02-02-2019 Time: 10:02:47:am
Share

The Chief Financial Officer of the international oil company ENI Ghana, Rosario Letizia has lauded the formation of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber.

He spoke to JoyBusiness at the launch of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber in Accra, 

“We are very happy that the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber is born and we hope this will bring more unity among oil and gas companies, more collaboration with petroleum commission, with GNPC for the benefit of the country as well as the companies joining the chamber,” he said.

Rosario Letizia was hopeful the Chamber will help bring one voice for all upstream companies on common topics of interest to all members of the Chamber.

Mr Letizia noted that in four years the oil industry has witnessed significant improvement. 

“I came to Ghana in 2015, so in four years the country has grown, in terms of oil and gas reserves discoveries; it’s a big step ahead”. Rosario Letizia said. 

He noted that the pace at which the country is harnessing its hydrocarbon resources will attract more oil and gas companies into the industry. 

The Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber has been formed to among others promote, protect and enhance common interests of international oil and gas companies. 

It is also to ensure that high standards, best practices, supportive legislation, policies and protocols are adopted while collaborating with the government on industry policies.

The Chamber will operate along the lines of other chambers like the Chamber of Mines. 

Current membership of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber includes Tullow Ghana, Kosmos Energy Anadarko, ENI, Vitol and Aker Energy.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
US Ambassador explains visa restrictions against Ghana 
Nana B apologies for slapping Sammy Gyamfi
Akufo-Addo swears in new Belgium, Norway ambassadors
By-election shooting: Victim undergoes successful operation


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Innovative mobile app charts new path for travel in Ghana
Nana B apologies for slapping Sammy Gyamfi
Akufo-Addo swears in new Belgium, Norway ambassadors
By-election shooting: Victim undergoes successful operation
Environmentalists intensify advocacy against mining in Atiwa Forest
US Ambassador explains visa restrictions against Ghana 
Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election: Is Ghana becoming a war-torn country?
Plan to enhance essence of National Theatre launched

MOST POPULAR
The Church of Pentecost discourages members from taking sensual pre-wedding photos
WhatsApp reveals update that’s very handy for people who receive a lot of x-rated pictures
Exclusive video: Sam George slapped, beaten during Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election
Video: Ken Agyapong, Muntaka trade insults in Parliament
Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election: NPP’s Lydia Alhassan wins seat with 68.8%

LIFESTYLE
Does taking a break from a relationship actually ever work?
ODD NEWS
In time for Val's Day: Unusual heart-shaped meteorite up for auction
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Innovative mobile app charts new path for travel in Ghana
OBITUARY
Dr. Francis Apiagyei Poku (MOBA 1955)
ELECTIONS
We don’t tell lies – CODEO responds to EC