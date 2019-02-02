Hyundai Motors unveils 2019 edition of Santa Fe

Hyundai Motors unveils 2019 edition of Santa Fe
Source: Ghana | Charles Ayitey | JoyBusiness
Date: 02-02-2019 Time: 09:02:10:am
Hyundai Motors Ghana has unveiled the 2019 edition of the Hyundai Santa Fe in Accra.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Sales and Marketing at Hyundai Motors Ghana, Ganesh Y. Phadale welcomed the establishment of some automobiles in Ghana saying it will intensify competition and bring consumers an array of choices when it comes to the automobile sector.

He said, “It is a good thing to have other automobile brands in Ghana. It increases competition and gives consumers variety and quality. We will continue to provide our clients with the best.”

 “ It’s become the icon for the Hyundai Motor brand in Europe for almost two decades. Hyundai has sold 1.6 million units of Santa Fe since 2000 and we wish to expand on that success with the All-new Santa Fe which looks more like an SUV and it is chocked full of safety and power train enhancements,” he added.

Engine Performance

The Santa Fe is a 4 cylinder MPI engine. A special 2400cc engine type made for superior engine performance. 

The new generation of Hyundai engines is renowned for their durability and power-to-weight ratio. 

Santa Fe is coefficient of drag 0.337. It utilizes 1 gallon of fuel 35.4km city drive and 46.7 on highways. 

The Hyundai Santa Fe comes with a five-month guarantee available around its showrooms across the country. 

Hyundai made its debut in the SUV market segment in 2006. 

The second generation was introduced in 2005 to late 2011 and the third generation was made and released onto the market from 2012 to 2018.

About Hyundai Motors

The automobile giant is a South Korean Automobile company in Seoul. It was founded in 1947 by Chung Ju-Jung as an engineering and construction company. 

However, Hyundai built its own car in 1974 and the car was called Pony. Currently, Hyundai is into the automobile, shipbuilding, electronics, semiconductors and steel industry.
 


