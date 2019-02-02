UMB releases statement on CEO resignation

UMB releases statement on CEO resignation
Following the resignation of Universal Merchant Bank’s (UMB) CEO, John Awuah, the bank has released a statement regarding his departure.

“The Board of UMB wishes to confirm that their CEO Mr. John Awuah after four successful years of dedication and commitment to the growth of UMB has moved on per the Press Release issued on 1st February 2019,” the statement reads.

It continues: “Any other information contrary to the Press Release is false and must be disregarded.”

