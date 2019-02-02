Following the resignation of Universal Merchant Bank’s (UMB) CEO, John Awuah, the bank has released a statement regarding his departure.
“The Board of UMB wishes to confirm that their CEO Mr. John Awuah after four successful years of dedication and commitment to the growth of UMB has moved on per the Press Release issued on 1st February 2019,” the statement reads.
It continues: “Any other information contrary to the Press Release is false and must be disregarded.”
Click here to view the statement.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- UMB releases statement on CEO resignation
- IMF predicts economic growth for Africa over the next two years
- Standard Chartered Bank introduces 360 Degrees Reward
- UMB CEO John Awuah leaves bank after 4 years
- Enterprise Group announces new appointments
- VIDEO: BoG's policy rate cut should have been delayed - Economist
- EU charges eight banks over alleged govt bond cartel
- Ghana to start $403m debt sale for GAT Feb.18
- Ghana Export Promotion Authority to formulate new export dev’t strategy
- Two in police grips for removing air conditioners at Zylofon Media premises
- CBG's technology-led strategy to transform banking in Ghana
- PURC likely to announce new utility tariffs next week
- Takeover of ECG postponed
- Diageo appoints Gabriel Opoku-Asare as Head of Society, Africa
- African tech startups smashed funding records in 2018