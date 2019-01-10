Ghana’s home-based carrier to be operational Q2 of 2019

Ghana’s home-based carrier to be operational Q2 of 2019
Source: Ghana | Shiela Tamakloe | JoyBusiness
Date: 10-01-2019 Time: 11:01:57:am
The Minister of Aviation, Kofi Adda, has assure Ghanaians that the new home-based carrier would be operational by the second quarter of this year after finalizing agreements with various inventors. 

This includes finalizing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Strategic partners Ethiopian Airlines as well as completing negotiations with other co-investors.

He said, ‘‘we’ve gone quite far entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopian Airlines. We’ve also been engaging other investors interested in the Airline and we’ve gone very far with that.’
    
According to Mr Adda, they are hopeful of concluding all discussions with all interested investors by end of March and hopefully commence operations of the home-based carrier by the second quarter of this year. 

He spoke to JoyBusiness at the first strategic aviation sector meeting held at the Peduase Valley Resort under the theme, ‘Aviation: a catalyst for socio-economic development.’

The two-day meeting saw the participation of various regulators in the aviation industry.

The meeting will see the various regulators come up with an action plan to help implement policies in the sector with the aim of elevating the industry to contribute significantly to the economy as well as help the nation become an aviation hub.
 


