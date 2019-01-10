Modify new terminal 3 of KIA – Kofi Adda to GACL

Modify new terminal 3 of KIA – Kofi Adda to GACL
Source: Ghana | Shiela Tamakloe | JoyBusiness
Date: 10-01-2019 Time: 12:01:45:pm
Share

Minister of Aviation, Kofi Adda has tasked the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) to make few modifications to the new terminal three of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to enhance service delivery.

According to Mr Adda, the modifications should include the customs checking point at the arrivals and the designing of the terminal to give it a Ghanaian-feel.

He said the customs will require a two-way exit to help distinguish between passengers who have goods to declare and those who do not have anything. 

The fact that terminal 3 did not have this, according to Mr Adda was a flaw in the design of the facility which required urgent attention.

Similarly, the Minister identified a need to have a separate route or tunnel which will separate waiters from greeters to allow greeters to identify their visitors easily.

Ghanaian culture

Mr Adda has also charged the Ghana Airports Company Limited to imbibe some Ghanaian arts and culture such as the Adinkra Symbols and the national colours at both the Airside and Landside areas of the terminal.

“Anyone who comes to Ghana should be able to see and say this is Ghana, for now, there’s nothing at all that depicts that and that’s what I’m urging the Ghana Airports Company Limited to work on,” he said.

Headquarters of GCAA

Meanwhile, the Minister has also indicated that President Akufo-Addo will soon be cutting sod for the construction of a modern headquarters building for the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as well as the development of the North Apron at the Kotoka International Airport.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
How shamed Menzgold CEO swindled millions from investors
Team Techiman, ayekoo!!!!!
Video: South African maths whizz answers complex questions in seconds
Where do we site Bono East Capital strategically to benefit all?

Latest Stories

Simi and Adekunle Gold gets married in private wedding
Hollywood stars’ visit to Ghana ‘useless’ – David Osei
Photos: Philanthropist shares birthday with people on the street
Anti-corruption Coalition wants persons involved in waste bins contract prosecuted
Musician BB seals 5-year deal with Sidi Entertainment
World Bank cuts oil price forecast to $67 in 2019-2020
MTN foundation to close entries for Heroes of Change Season 5
My Help Your Help Foundation touches lives of orphans

MOST POPULAR
Warrant issued for Menzgold CEO's arrest
BoG downgrades GN Bank to savings and loans company
Gov’t cancels ¢362m Jospong contract after JoyNews investigation
Kumasi: Three arrested in illegal Menzgold demo
NDC behind attack on my church; plans to assassinate me – Owusu-Bempah claims

LIFESTYLE
Photos: Lexis Bill out with new 'Lexis Man Collections'
ODD NEWS
Police investigates sexual assault as woman in coma gives birth
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Hacklab Foundation to Extend IBM Digital - Nation Africa Program to Ghanaian Youth
OBITUARY
Felicia Nana Ama Obu Derby-Michaelis
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss