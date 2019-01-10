Modify new terminal 3 of KIA – Kofi Adda to GACL

Share

Minister of Aviation, Kofi Adda has tasked the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) to make few modifications to the new terminal three of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to enhance service delivery.

According to Mr Adda, the modifications should include the customs checking point at the arrivals and the designing of the terminal to give it a Ghanaian-feel.

He said the customs will require a two-way exit to help distinguish between passengers who have goods to declare and those who do not have anything.

The fact that terminal 3 did not have this, according to Mr Adda was a flaw in the design of the facility which required urgent attention.

Similarly, the Minister identified a need to have a separate route or tunnel which will separate waiters from greeters to allow greeters to identify their visitors easily.

Ghanaian culture

Mr Adda has also charged the Ghana Airports Company Limited to imbibe some Ghanaian arts and culture such as the Adinkra Symbols and the national colours at both the Airside and Landside areas of the terminal.

“Anyone who comes to Ghana should be able to see and say this is Ghana, for now, there’s nothing at all that depicts that and that’s what I’m urging the Ghana Airports Company Limited to work on,” he said.

Headquarters of GCAA

Meanwhile, the Minister has also indicated that President Akufo-Addo will soon be cutting sod for the construction of a modern headquarters building for the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as well as the development of the North Apron at the Kotoka International Airport.

