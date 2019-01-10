MTN foundation to close entries for Heroes of Change Season 5

Share

Submission of entries for MTN Heroes of Change Season 5 will be closed on the 18th January 2019, MTN Ghana Foundation has announced.

The public is reminded to nominate individuals who are making positive difference in their communities through various projects or exceptional social work for MTN Heroes of Change Season 5.

After the close of submission, all projects received will be reviewed and shortlisted. Shortlisted projects will be pruned to 100 and thereafter to 40 and finally to 10. A Team will then be dispatched into the communities to authenticate the stories of nominees. The stories of the top 10 finalists will be filmed and featured in a 13-week television show/series after which a grand finale event will be held to announce the winners of the various categories. The ultimate winner will receive a cash price of GHC100, 000 and category winners would be awarded with GHC30,000 each to be invested in their projects for wider impact, while the rest of the six heroes will each be given GHC10, 000 to support their projects.

Commenting on the MTN Heroes of Change Season 5, the Corporate Services Executive, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said “we want to honor and showcase the work of the many unsung heroes in the communities, who are usually not recognized for their work. So we want the public to nominate ordinary people doing extraordinary things in their communities.”

In addition, the special category which was introduced in Season IV has been revised in Season 5 to include youth advocates. The others are journalists, radio and television presenters, musicians, actors and sports personalities. The winners in this category will each receive a citation and monetary award which will be invested in any CSR project of their choice.

The final selection of winners of the MTN Heroes of Change is done by an independent panel of judges with diverse experience and expertise.

MTN Heroes of Change Season 5 was launched in November 2018. Since the inception of MTN Heroes of Change in July 2013, a total of forty people have been identified and recognised on MTN Heroes of Change platform for committing their personal resources to improve their communities and brighten lives. Four out of the total number emerged ultimate winners. They are Dr. Abrokwa-Yenkyera, a plastic surgeon and founder of Grafts Foundation, Madam Paulina Opei, founder of the Save Our Lives Orphanage, Genevieve Basigha and Naomi Esi Amoah of Blessed Home Orphanage.

MTN Heroes of Change has won several awards. The awards include — 2016 IPR Best Community Relations Programme of the Year and was also awarded CSR Program of the Year 2015 by the Head of State Awards (HoSA) Scheme.