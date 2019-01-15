Ghana to leverage Chinese online retail platforms to market cocoa products

Source: Ghana | Shiela Tamakloe | JoyBusiness
Date: 15-01-2019 Time: 07:01:45:pm
The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto says Ghana is seeking partnership with Chinese retail platform JD and other foreign markets to help market cocoa products from Ghana.

This according to Dr Afriyie Akoto is in a bid to turn around the woes of the cocoa processing company to make it more profitable.

He spoke to JoyBusiness at the inaugural ceremony of a new board for the Cocoa Processing Company.
 
He said, “We are trying to promote Chocolate sales, in particular, we are trying to get onto the JD platform which is the second biggest platform from Alibaba and we are very far advanced in our negotiations with them to be able to promote the chocolate from Ghana.”

Aside from China, the Minister added that the Agric Ministry was in touch with Morocco, and other non-traditional countries to ensure we have full market exposure and also to attract investors into the Cocoa Processing Company.

Chairman of the board of Cocoa Processing Company Kweku Owusu Baah called on the government to help introduce policies that will support the local consumption of cocoa products.

The Managing Director for the company Nana Agyenim Boateng also stressed on the board's commitment to increasing consumption of cocoa products with the introduction of some new products especially customized chocolate bars for events.
 


