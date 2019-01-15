Vodafone Ghana is not planning to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) following its acquisition of the 4G licence from the NCA a week ago.
The National Communications Authority (NCA) announced late last year that Vodafone was the only successful company to secure the 4G licence after a second bidding process in September 2018.
The company is now set to pay an amount of $30million for the LTE technology.
As part of the requirement for deploying the technology, the regulator had a clause in the bidding document that enjoins a winning company to list 25% of its shares on the GSE for the benefit of Ghanaians.
However, Vodafone Chief Executive, Yolanda Cuba, says the business has already met this requirement due to government's 30% ownership in the company.
"We are not listing on the Ghana Stock. As it stands now, Ghanaians own 30% of the company through the Government of Ghana; this far exceeds the percentage required for listing so we have already satisfied that criteria.
“Our focus now is on restructuring our infrastructure in readiness for 4G deployment by the second quarter of this year. We know it'll take thrice the amount, used in purchasing the licence, to deploy and we are committed to making that possible,” she said.
Vodafone believes that its access to the 4G spectrum will contribute to a vision of igniting Ghana’s digital revolution. The licence also highlights a positive end to the 2018 year for Vodafone Group, which is celebrating a decade of existence in Ghana's telecoms industry.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- No IPO after 4G acquisition – Vodafone CEO announces
- Ghana to leverage Chinese online retail platforms to market cocoa products
- Days of public finance disarray are over – Akufo-Addo
- Zimbabwe to introduce new currency due to dollar shortage
- UK car insurance premiums fall six percent in 2018 - Survey
- It’s like a bet - Man confesses love for Ponzi schemes
- Passion Air suspends operations to Takoradi
- Change in ECG management won't result in price hikes - PURC assures
- Slash prices of renewable energy - Amewu tells international agency
- Ghana's banking sector consolidation trend is credit positive – Moody’s
- Pioneer Kitchenware delisted from Ghana Stock Exchange
- Frontclear, Fidelity and Societe Generale complete $40m transaction
- Newmont to buy Goldcorp in $10bn deal to create world's largest gold producer
- UAE economy forecast to grow by 3.8% between 2019, 2023: Analysis
- Two firms escape delisting on GSE