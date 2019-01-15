UK car insurance premiums fall six percent in 2018 - Survey

UK car insurance premiums fall six percent in 2018 - Survey
Source: Reuters
Date: 15-01-2019 Time: 10:01:19:am
Share

The cost of a comprehensive motor insurance policy fell 6 percent in Britain in 2018, according to a survey, which indicated potential trade barriers brought on by the country’s looming exit from the European Union would hurt prices in 2019.

Prices in 2018 were pushed down by changes in the Ogden rate, used to calculate compensation for personal injuries, and the Civil Liability Bill, which includes reforms likely to reduce claims for whiplash injuries.

Whiplash is a form of neck injury caused by a sudden jolt that snaps the head backwards but insurers argue that many claims in such cases are fraudulent.

The average premium for a comprehensive policy is now £774, according to the latest index from price comparison site Confused.com, compiled by insurance advisory company Willis Towers Watson Plc.

The index, based on enquiries submitted to insurer Admiral Group’s Confused.com, found that the final quarter of 2018 saw prices rise by an average of 2 percent, following an increase of 1 percent the previous quarter.

“ ... Recent price rises reflect the intense pressure on margins being experienced by insurers due to repair cost and claims inflation, which are likely to be further impacted by Brexit developments,” said Stephen Jones, UK head of P&C pricing, claims, product and underwriting at Willis Towers Watson.

Companies such as Admiral, RSA Insurance Group Plc, Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, esure and Hastings Group Holdings Plc provide motor insurance for Britain’s highly competitive insurance sector.

“Low interest rates and intense competition will continue to impact premiums in 2019, with insurers facing the additional risk of a significant rise in the cost of repairs and imported car parts due to exchange rate movements, new tariffs or other potential Brexit-related trade barriers,” Jones added.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
GBA Prez denies raping former law student in US
Ghanaian arrested for alleged murder in the U.S.
#10yearchallenge: See epic throwback photos of Ghanaian celebs
Auction of Menzgold properties suspended

Latest Stories

Video: If you have sex tape of me and Adebayor prove it for $100k – Yvonne Okoro
Police officer, 2 others busted for robbery
Nairobi hotel attacked by suspected militants
A year of God’s promotion: GETHIM marks 16th anniversary
Auction of Menzgold properties suspended
Days of public finance disarray are over – Akufo-Addo
I am going to deal with structural racism within the WUDC – President
GFA Normalisation Committee outdoors ad-hoc committees

MOST POPULAR
Warrant issued for Menzgold CEO's arrest
Exclusive video: NAM1's mansion and luxury cars at Trasacco
Story of Jane who took ¢24k loan to invest in Menzgold
Confirmed: NAM1 nabbed in Dubai more than one month ago
Gov’t cancels ¢362m Jospong contract after JoyNews investigation

LIFESTYLE
Sit less and move more to reduce risk of early death, study says
ODD NEWS
Naked couple caught having sex on rooftop
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Instagram's most-liked post is now just an egg, sorry Kylie Jenner
OBITUARY
Ambassador Benjamin Godzi Godwyll
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss