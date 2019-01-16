Ghanaian-Lebanese appointed CEO of MTN Afghanistan

Share

Telecoms giant MTN has appointed Ghanaian Lebanese, Abbad Reda as its Chief Executive Officer of MTN Afghanistan.

Abbad, who was nominated in November 2018 is expected to assume office this month.

He also served as interim Chief Executive of MTN Liberia from September 2017 to March 2018.

Abbad Reda was key in driving MTN’s customer experience initiatives.

He is the chairman of the MTN Ghana Product and Services Innovation team (PSCom) and a key partner in driving customer experience initiatives within the business.

He holds an Executive MBA from CEIBS, a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer and Communication Engineering and has participated in MTN’s Global Advancement Program (GAP).

